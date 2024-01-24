EU agrees to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months - media

European Union ambassadors have agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months. This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on the X platform (formerly Twitter), UNN reports.

EU ambassadors have given the green light to extend all economic sanctions against Russia for another six months. The political "green light" was already given in December, but given that many EU decisions these days are "set aside" for other political games and benefits, this is at least a little encouraging - Yozvyak wrote.

Addendum

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia next month.

According to Politico, Russian aluminum products are among the goods in the spotlight for the next package of EU sanctions against Russia, but there are significant sectors, such as nuclear energy or LNG, that are "off limits.