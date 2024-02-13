Estonian Prime Minister's reaction to russia's wanted list: this is a familiar terror tactic, but support for Ukraine will continue

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that she would not remain silent and would continue to strongly support Ukraine after russian police put her on the wanted list. She said this in a statement published on the website of the Estonian government, UNN reports.

Details

She called the actions of the russian federation intimidation tactics that the russian authorities have always used and emphasized that Estonia's support for Ukraine will remain unwavering.

russia may believe that issuing a fictitious arrest warrant will silence Estonia. I refuse to be silenced - I will continue to loudly support Ukraine and advocate for strengthening European defense - Kaja Kallas said.

Estonia will continue to build a defense line on the border with Russia

She recalled that historically russia has covered up repression with slogans about "ensuring law and order." She also added that during the Soviet repressions, her grandmother and mother were deported to Siberia on fabricated arrest warrants by the kgb.

The criminal tools of the russian regime have not changed. We refuse to be intimidated by russia's terror tactics - She added.

Recall

The russian interior ministry has put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the wanted list. According to russian media, she is wanted under an article of the criminal code. The media speculate that Kallas's criminal prosecution could be based on initiatives to demolish soviet monuments in Estonia.

In addition to Kallas, dozens of other politicians and officials from the Baltic states are listed in the russian interior ministry's wanted list. In particular, former Latvian Interior Minister Maria Golubeva, who supported the demolition of the monument to soviet soldiers in Riga's Victory Park in May 2022, as well as 59 of the 68 members of the Latvian Saeima who voted to withdraw from the agreement with russia on the preservation of memorials.

Latvia officially bans its national teams from playing against russia and belarus