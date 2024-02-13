Estonian Prime Minister's reaction to russia's wanted list: this is a familiar terror tactic, but support for Ukraine will continue

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 50950 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114342 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120195 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162435 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164048 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265341 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176447 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166758 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235926 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 92987 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 74960 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 52464 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 87899 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 47881 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265341 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235926 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221428 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246900 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233213 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114342 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96128 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99600 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116527 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117225 views
Estonian Prime Minister's reaction to russia's wanted list: this is a familiar terror tactic, but support for Ukraine will continue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22958 views

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she would continue to vocally support Ukraine despite the fact that she was put on russia's wanted list. She called russia's actions a common intimidation tactic.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that she would not remain silent and would continue to strongly support Ukraine after russian police put her on the wanted list. She said this in a statement published on the website of the Estonian government, UNN reports.

Details

She called the actions of the russian federation intimidation tactics that the russian authorities have always used and emphasized that Estonia's support for Ukraine will remain unwavering.

russia may believe that issuing a fictitious arrest warrant will silence Estonia. I refuse to be silenced - I will continue to loudly support Ukraine and advocate for strengthening European defense

- Kaja Kallas said.

Estonia will continue to build a defense line on the border with Russia12.02.24, 10:54 • 39734 views

She recalled that historically russia has covered up repression with slogans about "ensuring law and order." She also added that during the Soviet repressions, her grandmother and mother were deported to Siberia on fabricated arrest warrants by the kgb.

The criminal tools of the russian regime have not changed. We refuse to be intimidated by russia's terror tactics

- She added.

Recall

The russian interior ministry has put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the wanted list. According to russian media, she is wanted under an article of the criminal code. The media speculate that Kallas's criminal prosecution could be based on initiatives to demolish soviet monuments in Estonia.

In addition to Kallas, dozens of other politicians and officials from the Baltic states are listed in the russian interior ministry's wanted list. In particular, former Latvian Interior Minister Maria Golubeva, who supported the demolition of the monument to soviet soldiers in Riga's Victory Park in May 2022, as well as 59 of the 68 members of the Latvian Saeima who voted to withdraw from the agreement with russia on the preservation of memorials.

Latvia officially bans its national teams from playing against russia and belarus01.02.24, 15:29 • 26352 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising