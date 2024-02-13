Estonia to fine care homes and other public places for rebroadcasting russian TV channels

Estonia will fine for retransmitting russian TV content in care homes and other public places. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN .

Details

The Estonian Department of Consumer Protection and Technical Supervision (TTJA) will receive expanded powers to impose fines for retransmitting Russian TV content not only in hotels but also in care homes. The changes are envisaged by the draft amendments to the Media Services Act.

According to Article 51 of the law, the TTJA may issue orders to stop the retransmission of an audiovisual media service if it may harm public health, violate public safety, or pose a threat to national security and defense.

