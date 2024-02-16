ukenru
Enthusiasts of "The Lost Bass" project found and returned to Paul McCartney his first bass guitar stolen more than 50 years ago

Enthusiasts of "The Lost Bass" project found and returned to Paul McCartney his first bass guitar stolen more than 50 years ago

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28492 views

Paul McCartney's long-lost 1961 Hofner bass guitar from 1961, which went missing more than 50 years ago, has been found in an attic in England as part of an international search project called The Lost Bass.

Paul McCartney's bass guitar, which was stolen from him more than 50 years ago, was found in an attic in England. The instrument was found thanks to the international project The Lost Bass ("Lost Bass"), and has already returned it to its first owner with The Beatles, writes UNN.

This is the news you've all been waiting so patiently for. Finally, after so much searching and investigating, we have Paul's "Lost Bass" again. You can imagine how excited Paul was when he heard this news!

- reported in Lost Bass.

Details

German electric guitar maker Karl Hofner has also announced that Paul McCartney's first bass guitar, a 1961 Hofner 500/1 model that went missing 51 years ago, has been found as part of an international project called The Lost Bass.

"Hofner has authenticated the guitar and Paul is incredibly grateful to everyone involved," said in a company statement posted on McCartney's website.

The guitar in the original case was found in the attic of a residential house in England. This was told by the participants of The Lost Bass project, who have been looking for Paul's guitar since 2018.

Image

Paul McCartney's legendary instrument was found intact and in its original case. However, the guitar would need some repairs to make it play again. Members of the musical community are confident that a team of professionals can easily cope with this task.

The Daily Mail noted that two days earlier, on February 13, social network X (former Twitter) user Ruadri Guest wrotethat he returned Paul McCartney's guitar, which was inherited by his friends and family. Guest posted photos of the instrument.

As the Sunday Telegraph previously wrote, the guitar was last seen a few days before the band's last show in 1969. But, as the members of The Lost Bass found out, the guitar disappeared much later - several years later.

During the investigation, the project participants found that the guitar was stolen from an equipment van in the Notting Hill area of London on October 10, 1972. They also discovered that the thief had sold the guitar to a pub owner in Notting Hill, and were even able to trace the movement of the instrument in the following years.

Following The Sunday Telegraph's publication, other global publications have also covered The Lost Bass.

As a result of this publicity, one of the residents of a high-rise building on the south coast of England remembered an old bass guitar lying in the attic. Taking it out, they realized what it was. A few days later, the guitar was back in Paul McCartney's possession

- the members of The Lost Bass reported

Reference

According to journalists, McCartney bought his first guitar in Hamburg in 1961 for about £30. A couple of years later, the guitar became a backup bass, but the musician continued to use it until the breakup of The Beatles.

Yoko Ono presented an interactive exhibition at the Tate Modern in London2/14/24, 12:46 AM • 24131 view

