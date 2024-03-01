Energy-related CO2 emissions still high, but significant clean energy deployment has limited growth - IEA

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11778 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 33116 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31554 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 186431 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172191 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170528 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217581 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248445 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154232 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371438 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4314 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16975 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17831 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23458 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31513 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Energy-related CO2 emissions still high, but significant clean energy deployment has limited growth - IEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40315 views

Global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by 1.1% in 2023, down from the previous year, thanks to the widespread use of solar, wind, and electric vehicles.

Energy-related CO2 emissions still high, but significant clean energy deployment has limited growth - IEA

In 2023, global energy-related CO2 emissions increased, but less than a year earlier, due to the widespread use of solar, wind, and electric vehicles, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report released on March 1, UNN reports.

Without clean energy technologies, the global increase in CO2 emissions over the past five years would have been three times higher

- the IEA notes.

Details

The increase in emissions in 2023 was reportedly 410 million tons, or 1.1%, down from the previous year's 490 million tons increase. The extreme shortage of hydropower due to extreme droughts led to an increase in emissions of more than 40%. If not for the extremely low level of hydropower production, global CO2 emissions from electricity generation would have declined last year, making the overall increase in energy-related emissions much smaller, the IEA stated.

Developed economies reportedly saw a record decline in CO2 emissions last year, despite GDP growth. Emissions fell to a 50-year low, and demand for coal fell to levels not seen since the early 1900s. This was the result of the introduction of renewable energy sources, the switch to gas, increased energy efficiency, and reduced industrial emissions. In 2023, for the first time, the majority of electricity in developed economies was generated from low-emission sources such as renewables and nuclear power, the IEA noted.

In China, the deployment of clean energy technologies reportedly continues to grow rapidly, with new solar photovoltaic capacity in 2023 increasing by the same amount as the total amount built globally in 2022. However, a bad year for hydropower generation and the subsequent economic recovery from the pandemic led to a rise in emissions in China, which increased by about 565 million tons in 2023.

In 2023, strong GDP growth in India led to an increase in CO2 emissions of about 190 million tons. A relatively weak monsoon increased demand for electricity and reduced hydropower production, which caused a quarter of the overall increase in emissions in India. However, per capita CO2 emissions remain significantly lower than the global average.

Addendum

In the period from 2019 to 2023, the growth of clean energy was twice as high as the growth of fossil fuel use. A new IEA analysis shows that thanks to the introduction of clean energy technologies over the past five years, demand for fossil fuels has declined significantly, creating conditions for an accelerated phase-out over the next decade.

In recent years, according to the report, the deployment of wind and solar power in electricity systems around the world has avoided the use of coal equivalent to the electricity consumption of the Indian and Indonesian sectors combined and reduced demand for natural gas. The growing number of electric vehicles on the road, accounting for one in five new car sales worldwide in 2023, has also significantly reduced demand for oil in energy use, keeping it at pre-pandemic levels, the IEA said.

However, monitoring of the clean energy market shows that clean energy deployment remains overly concentrated in developed economies and China, which underscores the need for greater international efforts to increase clean energy investment and deployment in developing countries.

For reference

The report's global CO2 emissions figures are based on detailed analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA) by region and fuel type, based on the latest official national data and publicly available energy, economic and meteorological data. Sources include the latest monthly data submitted to the IEA Energy Data Center, real-time data from grid operators around the world, statistical releases from national administrations, and the latest data from IEA market reports. The CO2 emissions report covers emissions from all energy combustion and industrial processes. Information on the deployment of clean technologies comes from the latest national sources, supplemented by data from industry associations. Oil demand covers the total energy supply from crude oil and petroleum products, converted to energy terms using specific conversion factors.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
Indonesia
India
China
