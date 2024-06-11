Enemy troops shelled Sumy Region 6 times, resulting in 16 explosions

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Enemy troops shelled Sumy Region 6 times, resulting in 16 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24633 views

In the Sumy region, at night and in the morning, the enemy fired 6 times at border territories and settlements, as a result of which 16 explosions occurred in different settlements.

In Sumy region, between night and morning, the enemy shelled the Region 6 times, then 16 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

At night and in the morning, the russians carried out 6 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Lebedyn, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya and Esmanskaya communities were shelled

- Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Esmanska: the invaders hit with mortars (4 explosions).

Khotinskaya: 3 mines were dropped by the russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling (3 explosions).

Lebedinskaya: the invaders carried out a kamikaze drone attack.

Belopolskaya: enemy forces dropped 2 explosive devices from UAVs.

Krasnopolskaya: the enemy shelled (3 explosions).

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
sumySums

