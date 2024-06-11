Enemy troops shelled Sumy Region 6 times, resulting in 16 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
In the Sumy region, at night and in the morning, the enemy fired 6 times at border territories and settlements, as a result of which 16 explosions occurred in different settlements.
Details
At night and in the morning, the russians carried out 6 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Lebedyn, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya and Esmanskaya communities were shelled
Community Situation
Esmanska: the invaders hit with mortars (4 explosions).
Khotinskaya: 3 mines were dropped by the russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling (3 explosions).
Lebedinskaya: the invaders carried out a kamikaze drone attack.
Belopolskaya: enemy forces dropped 2 explosive devices from UAVs.
Krasnopolskaya: the enemy shelled (3 explosions).
