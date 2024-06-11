Enemy troops shelled Sumy Region 6 times, resulting in 16 explosions

In Sumy region, between night and morning, the enemy shelled the Region 6 times, then 16 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

At night and in the morning, the russians carried out 6 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Lebedyn, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya and Esmanskaya communities were shelled - Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Esmanska: the invaders hit with mortars (4 explosions).

Khotinskaya: 3 mines were dropped by the russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling (3 explosions).

Lebedinskaya: the invaders carried out a kamikaze drone attack.

Belopolskaya: enemy forces dropped 2 explosive devices from UAVs.

Krasnopolskaya: the enemy shelled (3 explosions).

