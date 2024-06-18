Enemy strike in Poltava region: nine people hospitalized, 16 buildings damaged

On June 17, nine people, including two children, were hospitalized as a result of an enemy strike in Poltava region . As a result of the Russian attack, 16 buildings were damaged. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports .

Poltava region is recovering from yesterday's events. The occupiers struck at the Poltava community. Twenty-two people, including three children, sought medical assistance. Nine people were hospitalized, including two children - Pronin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 16 buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy strike, 9 of them are residential apartment buildings.

Addendum

Earlier, Pronin reported that Russian troops had hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, , and there were casualties.