Enemy shells Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region: three people killed

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 66727 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143606 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237215 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171224 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163367 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147722 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218783 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112930 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205408 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 64381 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109140 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 46931 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104845 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 43043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237225 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205410 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231514 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218740 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 2099 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 11754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104845 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109140 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158179 views
Enemy shells Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region: three people killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81039 views

On Sunday, May 26, Russian troops shelled Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, killing three people and wounding two others.

On Sunday, May 26, Russian troops shelled Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. As a result, three people were killed and two others were wounded. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on May 26, the occupiers shelled the city of Siversk. An 86-year-old woman was killed in the yard of her house as a result of the attack. In addition, the town of Chasiv Yar once again came under the sights of the Russian army. A 42-year-old man who was on the street died of life-threatening injuries. A 54-year-old local resident sustained a back injury. She received medical assistance. Preliminary, the enemy shelled the above settlements with artillery.

The aggressor state's troops also attacked Krasnohorivka. A 46-year-old resident of Krasnohorivka was killed and a 66-year-old man was wounded. The type of weapon used by the occupiers against the civilian population is being established.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438(1), 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum Addendum

Chasiv Yar is located 15 kilometers from Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian troops. All children were evacuated from the village. Before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the community was home to 13,000 residents.

Siversk is located thirty kilometers from Soledar, which was captured in late January 2022.

Three civilians killed, two wounded as a result of russian attacks in Donetsk region25.05.24, 08:53 • 23378 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising