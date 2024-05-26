Enemy shells Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region: three people killed

On Sunday, May 26, Russian troops shelled Siversk, Krasnohorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. As a result, three people were killed and two others were wounded. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on May 26, the occupiers shelled the city of Siversk. An 86-year-old woman was killed in the yard of her house as a result of the attack. In addition, the town of Chasiv Yar once again came under the sights of the Russian army. A 42-year-old man who was on the street died of life-threatening injuries. A 54-year-old local resident sustained a back injury. She received medical assistance. Preliminary, the enemy shelled the above settlements with artillery.

The aggressor state's troops also attacked Krasnohorivka. A 46-year-old resident of Krasnohorivka was killed and a 66-year-old man was wounded. The type of weapon used by the occupiers against the civilian population is being established.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438(1), 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum Addendum

Chasiv Yar is located 15 kilometers from Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian troops. All children were evacuated from the village. Before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the community was home to 13,000 residents.

Siversk is located thirty kilometers from Soledar, which was captured in late January 2022.

Three civilians killed, two wounded as a result of russian attacks in Donetsk region