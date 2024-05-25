Three civilians killed, two wounded as a result of russian attacks in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, the occupants killed three residents. Two more people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

On May 24, 2024, enemy forces attacked Donetsk region, killing three local residents. Two people were killed in Siversk, and another person was killed in Zelenyi Pole.

Also, two more residents of the region were wounded in the last day as a result of shelling.

It should be noted that the total number of civilian casualties in Donetsk region caused by Russian attacks excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

