Enemy shells Ochakiv and areas near Mykolaiv, no casualties reported

In the Mykolaiv region, on February 9 and 10, the Russian military attacked the water area and the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community, as well as the village of Chornomorka of the Chornomorsk community. No one was injured or killed. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, on February 9, at 09:15, 10:26, 11:04, 13:07 and today, on February 10, at 04:51 and 07:17, hostile attacks were recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties. The consequences of the morning shelling are being clarified the statement said.

Vitaliy Kim added that in the evening, on February 9, an outbuilding was damaged as a result of hostile artillery shelling at 19:37 and 21:19 in Ochakiv, Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also at 19:45, the enemy shelled Chornomorka village of Chornomorsk community with artillery. A two-story residential building was damaged. There were no casualties.

Power lines were damaged as a result of the evening shelling of communities. A number of settlements were cut off from electricity supply, and work is underway to restore power.

