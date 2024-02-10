Power line damaged in Mykolaiv region as a result of Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
A power line is damaged in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops.
A power line was damaged in Mykolaiv region as a result of a drone attack by Russian occupiers. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim in a telegram, UNN reports .
Details
Preliminary no damage. There is damage to the power line. We will restore it quickly
Earlier, an air alert was declared in the region.
Recall
In the evening, the Russian occupiers launched "shahed" strikes in the north of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv region, Kharkiv and Odesa.
