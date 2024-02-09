A "shahed" was destroyed at night in Mykolaiv region, an ambulance doctor was wounded in enemy attacks

An ambulance doctor was injured as a result of attacks by enemy Lancet UAVs and FPV strike drones in Mykolaiv region. Also at night, the enemy attacked a farm , causing a fire. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on February 8, at 09:15, 09:40, 09:45, the enemy attacked Dmytrivka village of Kutsurubska community with Lancet UAVs and FPV strike drones. One of the strikes damaged an ambulance. An ambulance doctor was injured. The victim's condition is currently stable and she is receiving all the necessary assistance. - Kim said on social media.

Also yesterday, on February 8, at 22:15 and 22:56, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

At night, on February 9, the enemy attacked Oleksandrivka village of Horokhiv community with UAVs. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the farm and damaged three trucks, a bus, and warehouses. As of 06:15, the fire was extinguished. No one was injured.

Overnight, air defense forces destroyed one Shahed-136/131 UAV in Mykolaiv region, Kim said