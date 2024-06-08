Enemy shelling of occupied Sadovoye in Kherson region occurred yesterday, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Enemy shelling of temporarily occupied Sadovoye in the Kherson region occurred on June 7, and an investigation was launched, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"According to information published in the media, on June 7, 2024, at about 19:00, Russian troops shelled the temporarily occupied village of Sadovoye in the Skadovsky District of the Kherson region," the prosecutor's office said in social networks.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"As part of the investigation, all the circumstances of the incident will be established, as well as the number of civilian casualties," the prosecutor's office said.

Russian army hit Antonovka in the Kherson region in the morning, injuring a woman