Russian army hit Antonovka in the Kherson region in the morning, injuring a woman

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 44813 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135684 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140977 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232563 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169600 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162614 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216359 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112862 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203040 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 45765 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 49470 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 42995 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105252 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100789 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232563 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216359 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229227 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216594 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100789 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105252 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157162 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155996 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159829 views
Russian army hit Antonovka in the Kherson region in the morning, injuring a woman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32241 views

A 72-year-old woman in Antonovka, Kherson region, was injured after the Russian army struck the area in the morning and was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

The Russian army struck Antonovka in the Kherson region this morning, a 72-year-old woman was injured and was hospitalized, the Kherson RMA reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the morning, the Russian army hit Antonovka. a 72-year - old woman came under enemy attack," the RMA said in Telegram.

As noted, the woman has explosive and traumatic brain injuries, thermal burns, traumatic joint injuries. she was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition for medical treatment.

In Kherson region, one person was injured due to shelling – RMA08.06.24, 08:51 • 35953 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast

