Russian army hit Antonovka in the Kherson region in the morning, injuring a woman

The Russian army struck Antonovka in the Kherson region this morning, a 72-year-old woman was injured and was hospitalized, the Kherson RMA reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the morning, the Russian army hit Antonovka. a 72-year - old woman came under enemy attack," the RMA said in Telegram.

As noted, the woman has explosive and traumatic brain injuries, thermal burns, traumatic joint injuries. she was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition for medical treatment.

