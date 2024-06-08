Russian army hit Antonovka in the Kherson region in the morning, injuring a woman
A 72-year-old woman in Antonovka, Kherson region, was injured after the Russian army struck the area in the morning and was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
The Russian army struck Antonovka in the Kherson region this morning, a 72-year-old woman was injured and was hospitalized, the Kherson RMA reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
"In the morning, the Russian army hit Antonovka. a 72-year - old woman came under enemy attack," the RMA said in Telegram.
As noted, the woman has explosive and traumatic brain injuries, thermal burns, traumatic joint injuries. she was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition for medical treatment.
