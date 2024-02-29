Enemy shelled five communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning - OVA

Russian occupants shelled five communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning, 66 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 66 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (38 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling (12 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopilska community: Russians fired from artillery (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: The enemy dropped 7 mines on the territory of the community.

Recall

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, on February 28, the Russians attacked Sumy and Chernihiv regions 27 times.

