Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Enemy plans to increase militarization of schoolchildren in the occupied territories - Resistance Center

Enemy plans to increase militarization of schoolchildren in the occupied territories - Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26521 views

the Russian occupiers plan to strengthen the militarization of schoolchildren in the occupied Ukrainian territories by introducing mandatory military training subjects such as tactical medicine, handling weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles from September 1.

Russian invaders in the occupied territories of Ukraine plan to strengthen the militarization of schoolchildren. Therefore, starting from September 1, schools introduce the subject "fundamentals of security and protection of the motherland". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Modern Russia is increasingly turning into a terrorist camp, where, according to the Kremlin's plans, mothers should give birth to militants for the endless wars of the Empire,

- the message says.

Details

Therefore, starting from September 1, schools in the temporarily occupied territories will introduce the subject "fundamentals of security and protection of the motherland". Children will be taught tactical medicine and military training, including working with UAVs, grenades and a submachine gun.

At the same time, the subject is mandatory for all high school students, including girls. The enemy is also preparing to increase the number of cadet classes in schools. All this is an element of training new personnel in the Kremlin's militarized structures,

- added to the central nervous system.

Recall

the Russian invaders announced a plan to send 12 thousand children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region to propaganda camps on the territory of the Russian Federation for "re-education".

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

