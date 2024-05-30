Russian invaders in the occupied territories of Ukraine plan to strengthen the militarization of schoolchildren. Therefore, starting from September 1, schools introduce the subject "fundamentals of security and protection of the motherland". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Modern Russia is increasingly turning into a terrorist camp, where, according to the Kremlin's plans, mothers should give birth to militants for the endless wars of the Empire, - the message says.

Details

Therefore, starting from September 1, schools in the temporarily occupied territories will introduce the subject "fundamentals of security and protection of the motherland". Children will be taught tactical medicine and military training, including working with UAVs, grenades and a submachine gun.

At the same time, the subject is mandatory for all high school students, including girls. The enemy is also preparing to increase the number of cadet classes in schools. All this is an element of training new personnel in the Kremlin's militarized structures, - added to the central nervous system.

Recall

the Russian invaders announced a plan to send 12 thousand children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region to propaganda camps on the territory of the Russian Federation for "re-education".