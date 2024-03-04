Enemy launches ballistic missile attack in Mykolaiv region, there are damages - RMA

Russian troops shelled Ochakiv and the community's waters on March 3 and 4, launched a ballistic missile attack on the outskirts of the Shevchenkivska community, damaged the building of an agricultural enterprise, but there were no casualties, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, March 3, at 08:58, 12:13, 13:48, 20:35 and tonight, March 4, at 00:15, the enemy fired artillery at the city of Ochakiv and the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on March 3, at 10:01 a.m. and tonight, on March 4, at 00:16 and 01:28 a.m., a settlement of the Kutsurub community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties.

In the evening, on March 3, at 19:30, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on an open area on the outskirts of the Shevchenkivska community. As a result, the facade of the building of an agricultural enterprise was damaged. There were no casualties. - Kim said on Telegram.

