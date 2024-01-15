Enemy frigate "admiral makarov" is on combat duty - Humeniuk

As of now, the enemy surface frigate admiral makarov is on combat duty. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

One of the missile carriers, the admiral makarov surface frigate, continues to be on duty. It carries eight kalibr missiles, ready for use - Natalia Humeniuk said.

Details

She also reported that the enemy deployed a powerful ship grouping yesterday, which is atypical for assault weather. One vessel was spotted in the Azov Sea and 11 in the Black Sea.

However, large amphibious assault ships have been returned to their basing points.

The weather is really assault-like and the personnel are quite likely not ready for such tests. Therefore, the ship grouping has been slightly curtailed, but continues to pose a great missile threat - summarized the spokesperson.

