Enemy fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region: one man wounded, infrastructure damaged

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 14990 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 132413 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 137812 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227423 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 167956 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 161866 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 146788 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214013 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112813 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200791 views

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101204 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 45827 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54840 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101318 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78967 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227425 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214014 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227045 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214575 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78967 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101318 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156171 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155040 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158913 views
Enemy fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region: one man wounded, infrastructure damaged

Enemy fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region: one man wounded, infrastructure damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39993 views

Russians shelled several settlements in the Donetsk region, damaging infrastructure, residential buildings and industrial facilities, injuring one person and evacuating 116 others from the front line.

Russian troops shelled three districts in Donetsk region yesterday, damaging infrastructure, residential buildings and industrial facilities, and one person was wounded, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 116 people evacuated from the front line, including 24 children

- Filashkin said in Telegram.

Details

According to Filashkin, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of June 12 is as follows:

  • Pokrovsk district. In the Kurakhivska community, 4 two-story buildings in Hirnyk, 6 private houses in Kurakhivka and an industrial area in Kurakhove were damaged. 
  • Kramatorsk district. Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Mykolayivka community. In Kostyantynivka, a person was wounded and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Illinivska community, the outskirts of Dovha Balka were shelled. 
  • Bakhmut district. In Toretsk, 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged, and 14 private houses were damaged in Pivnichne. In Chasovoyarsk community, 4 private houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. In Siversk, 6 houses were damaged.

Russians resume raids on men in occupied Luhansk region12.06.24, 09:34 • 40182 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk

