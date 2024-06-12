Enemy fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region: one man wounded, infrastructure damaged

Russian troops shelled three districts in Donetsk region yesterday, damaging infrastructure, residential buildings and industrial facilities, and one person was wounded, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 116 people evacuated from the front line, including 24 children - Filashkin said in Telegram.

Details

According to Filashkin, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of June 12 is as follows:

Pokrovsk district. In the Kurakhivska community, 4 two-story buildings in Hirnyk, 6 private houses in Kurakhivka and an industrial area in Kurakhove were damaged.

Kramatorsk district. Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Mykolayivka community. In Kostyantynivka, a person was wounded and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Illinivska community, the outskirts of Dovha Balka were shelled.

Bakhmut district. In Toretsk, 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged, and 14 private houses were damaged in Pivnichne. In Chasovoyarsk community, 4 private houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. In Siversk, 6 houses were damaged.

