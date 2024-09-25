Enemy drones were shot down in Kirovohrad region at night, no damage was recorded due to the Russian attack

During a night attack by Russian troops over Kirovohrad region, enemy drones were destroyed. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or destruction in the region, Kirovohrad RMA head Andriy Raykovych said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

