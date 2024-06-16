Enemy continues attacks in Vovchansk area, but no success - spokesman of "Kharkiv" military unit

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian armed forces are trying to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders, but are losing personnel and equipment, as reported by the 138th motorized rifle brigade near Vovchansk. The enemy has lost at least 180 people, 7 vehicles, and a number of Russian Armed Forces systems have been damaged.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, Colonel Yuriy Povkh, during a telethon.

In the Kharkiv sector, one unsuccessful enemy attack was repelled recently. It took place in Vovchansk. The enemy is methodically grinding down its units there, which belong to the 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Leningrad Military District. These attacks do not stop, but there is no success - said a spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

He also noted that the Russian Armed Forces are trying to withdraw the units that suffered losses, which belong to the 25th separate motorized rifle brigade and the 83rd brigade of the airborne assault troops of the Russian Federation.

Enemy losses

A total of 7 combat engagements took place over the past day, said Yuriy Povkh.

The enemy suffered losses of about 180 people, and lost 1 armored combat vehicle, two artillery systems and 4 vehicles in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy also lost 5 artillery systems, 3 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment. Approximately 30 enemy shelters and one ammunition storage point were destroyed," said the spokesman for the Kharkiv military command.

Recall

Russian armed forces conducted several strikes in Kharkiv region, resulting in one person being wounded and damaging private houses and a car.



General Staff: Situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, in the Kharkiv sector - enemy attacks near Vovchansk