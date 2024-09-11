Enemy attacks three border communities in Chernihiv region, almost 60 explosions per day

During the previous day, the Russian army attacked Semenivka, Novhorod-Siversk and Snovsk communities in Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, a man was wounded and a residential building burned.

Writes UNN with a link to the FB page Northern Border. State Border Guard Service.

Situation on the border as of 06.00 on September 11, 2024 - Chernihiv region.

the russian armed forces shelled three communities on the border of Chernihiv region.

Novhorod-Siverska community:

seven explosions, possibly by FPV drones, near the village of Krasny Khutor;

one explosion, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV near the village of Hremyach;

three explosions, allegedly by guided aerial bombs, in the village of Hremyach.

Semenivka community:

three explosions, allegedly by guided aerial bombs, and three explosions, allegedly by 120-mm mortars, on the outskirts of Mykolaivka village;

Nine explosions, possibly from cannon artillery, and one explosion, possibly from an FPV drone, on the outskirts of Semenivka;

four explosions, probably by FPV drones, in the village of Prohres;

three explosions, probably from cannon artillery on the outskirts of Khotiyivka village. A residential building caught fire as a result of the shelling. A man born in 1952 also sustained a shrapnel wound to the shoulder. He was taken to Semenivka city hospital;

two explosions, probably with guided aerial bombs, in the direction of Semenivka;

eight explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar, and three explosions, possibly from multiple rocket launchers, in the direction of Halahanivka village;

one explosion, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV near the village of Liskivshchyna.

Snovska community:

17 explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the direction of the village of Kliusy.

As a result of the shelling, a man was wounded and a residential building burned down.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

