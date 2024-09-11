Enemy attacks three border communities in Chernihiv region, almost 60 explosions per day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Semenivska, Novhorod-Siverska and Snovska communities in Chernihiv region. As a result of the attacks, a man was wounded, a residential building caught fire, and about 60 explosions were recorded.
During the previous day, the Russian army attacked Semenivka, Novhorod-Siversk and Snovsk communities in Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, a man was wounded and a residential building burned.
Writes UNN with a link to the FB page Northern Border. State Border Guard Service.
Situation on the border as of 06.00 on September 11, 2024 - Chernihiv region.
the russian armed forces shelled three communities on the border of Chernihiv region.
- Novhorod-Siverska community:
seven explosions, possibly by FPV drones, near the village of Krasny Khutor;
one explosion, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV near the village of Hremyach;
three explosions, allegedly by guided aerial bombs, in the village of Hremyach.
- Semenivka community:
three explosions, allegedly by guided aerial bombs, and three explosions, allegedly by 120-mm mortars, on the outskirts of Mykolaivka village;
Nine explosions, possibly from cannon artillery, and one explosion, possibly from an FPV drone, on the outskirts of Semenivka;
four explosions, probably by FPV drones, in the village of Prohres;
At night in Kupyansk, a former house of culture burned down due to Russian shelling11.09.24, 09:22 • 26395 views
three explosions, probably from cannon artillery on the outskirts of Khotiyivka village. A residential building caught fire as a result of the shelling. A man born in 1952 also sustained a shrapnel wound to the shoulder. He was taken to Semenivka city hospital;
two explosions, probably with guided aerial bombs, in the direction of Semenivka;
eight explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar, and three explosions, possibly from multiple rocket launchers, in the direction of Halahanivka village;
one explosion, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV near the village of Liskivshchyna.
- Snovska community:
17 explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the direction of the village of Kliusy.
As a result of the shelling, a man was wounded and a residential building burned down.
There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.
20 out of 25 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, 5 were lost, enemy attacked with missiles11.09.24, 08:29 • 15650 views