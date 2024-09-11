Enemy attacks three border communities in Chernihiv region, almost 60 explosions per day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116910 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194464 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151459 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151714 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185312 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105048 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84757 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80920 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56518 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 63478 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 39757 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194464 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196376 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212164 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200395 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148921 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143359 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159798 views
Actual
Enemy attacks three border communities in Chernihiv region, almost 60 explosions per day

Enemy attacks three border communities in Chernihiv region, almost 60 explosions per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21796 views

Russian troops shelled Semenivska, Novhorod-Siverska and Snovska communities in Chernihiv region. As a result of the attacks, a man was wounded, a residential building caught fire, and about 60 explosions were recorded.

During the previous day, the Russian army attacked Semenivka, Novhorod-Siversk and Snovsk communities in Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, a man was wounded and a residential building burned.

Writes UNN with a link to the FB page Northern Border. State Border Guard Service.

Situation on the border as of 06.00 on September 11, 2024 - Chernihiv region.

the russian armed forces shelled three communities on the border of Chernihiv region.

  • Novhorod-Siverska community:

seven explosions, possibly by FPV drones, near the village of Krasny Khutor;

one explosion, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV near the village of Hremyach;

three explosions, allegedly by guided aerial bombs, in the village of Hremyach.

  • Semenivka community:

three explosions, allegedly by guided aerial bombs, and three explosions, allegedly by 120-mm mortars, on the outskirts of Mykolaivka village;

Nine explosions, possibly from cannon artillery, and one explosion, possibly from an FPV drone, on the outskirts of Semenivka;

four explosions, probably by FPV drones, in the village of Prohres;

At night in Kupyansk, a former house of culture burned down due to Russian shelling11.09.24, 09:22 • 26395 views

three explosions, probably from cannon artillery on the outskirts of Khotiyivka village. A residential building caught fire as a result of the shelling. A man born in 1952 also sustained a shrapnel wound to the shoulder. He was taken to Semenivka city hospital;

two explosions, probably with guided aerial bombs, in the direction of Semenivka;

eight explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar, and three explosions, possibly from multiple rocket launchers, in the direction of Halahanivka village;

one explosion, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV near the village of Liskivshchyna.

  • Snovska community:

17 explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the direction of the village of Kliusy.

As a result of the shelling, a man was wounded and a residential building burned down.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

20 out of 25 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, 5 were lost, enemy attacked with missiles11.09.24, 08:29 • 15650 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising