Enemy attacked Vysoke village in Kherson region from the air: one killed and one wounded

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69434 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104867 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147882 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152129 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248681 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173742 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165062 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101911 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40564 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35334 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53487 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47150 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224981 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236956 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223829 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69434 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47150 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53487 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112570 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113494 views
Enemy attacked Vysoke village in Kherson region from the air: one killed and one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16770 views

One person was killed and four others were wounded in a Russian air strike on the village of Vysoke in Kherson region.

Today, on May 16, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Vysokoye in Beryslav district, Kherson region. So far, one man has been killed and four others wounded. One of the wounded is in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN

Details 

According to him, a shop building and two private houses in the village were damaged by the "arrivals" and a car was destroyed. Five people were injured. 

"The man sustained injuries incompatible with life. The victim was approximately 45 years old," Prokudin wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, another man, 39 years old, was seriously injured - an explosive trauma, an eye and a forearm injury. 

The 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with concussion. Two men born in 1983 and 1961 were also taken to the hospital. 

Doctors are conducting examinations and providing assistance to the victims, the RMA head added. 

In Kherson region Russians hit educational and medical institutions, 19 wounded16.05.24, 08:51 • 20325 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast

