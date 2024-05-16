Enemy attacked Vysoke village in Kherson region from the air: one killed and one wounded

Today, on May 16, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Vysokoye in Beryslav district, Kherson region. So far, one man has been killed and four others wounded. One of the wounded is in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a shop building and two private houses in the village were damaged by the "arrivals" and a car was destroyed. Five people were injured.

"The man sustained injuries incompatible with life. The victim was approximately 45 years old," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, another man, 39 years old, was seriously injured - an explosive trauma, an eye and a forearm injury.

The 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with concussion. Two men born in 1983 and 1961 were also taken to the hospital.

Doctors are conducting examinations and providing assistance to the victims, the RMA head added.

