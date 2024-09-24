Enemy attacked Poltava region with drones at night: there are damages, 20 settlements left without electricity

At night, Russian troops attacked Poltava region with drones, damaging private houses and energy infrastructure, 20 settlements were left without electricity, but there were no casualties, the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with a UAV. In the Myrhorod district, the sounds of explosions could be heard. Air defense was in operation. The fragments of the enemy UAV damaged several private houses. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The debris also damaged the energy infrastructure in Poltava region, leaving 20 settlements without electricity - Pronin wrote.

According to him, all relevant services are involved in the aftermath. "The situation is under control," said the RMA head.

