Enemy attacked 7 settlements of Kherson region with drones today: there are hits

Enemy drones attacked 7 settlements in Kherson region today, hitting non-residential buildings. There were no casualties, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the activity of enemy drones in the frontline settlements of Kherson region has not stopped throughout the day. Dudchany, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Mykhailivka, Kozatske and Vesele suffered from drone attacks.

The occupants are shelling residential areas and the coastal zone. There were hits to non-residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Prokudin wrote on social media.

The head of the JMA once again called on the local population to leave the dangerous areas.

Russian Federation spreads fake about "evacuation" of civil servants from Kherson - Center for Countering Disinformation