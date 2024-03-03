Russian Federation spreads fake about "evacuation" of civil servants from Kherson - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russians are conducting a disinformation campaign about the alleged evacuation of civil servants from Kherson before the "Russian offensive," the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported on Sunday, UNN reported.

Russia is conducting a disinformation campaign about the situation in the South. Information that civil servants are being evacuated from Kherson ahead of the "Russian offensive" is not true - the Center said in a statement.

As noted, such messages from the Russians are fakes aimed at increasing panic.

"Russia does not have the resources to attack Kherson," the Center added.

