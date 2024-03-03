$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20014 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67532 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48752 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 224768 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179583 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223415 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249802 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155617 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371759 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Russian Federation spreads fake about "evacuation" of civil servants from Kherson - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33348 views

Russia spreads fake news about the evacuation of civil servants from Kherson before the alleged offensive to increase panic.

Russians are conducting a disinformation campaign about the alleged evacuation of civil servants from Kherson before the "Russian offensive," the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported on Sunday, UNN reported.

Russia is conducting a disinformation campaign about the situation in the South. Information that civil servants are being evacuated from Kherson ahead of the "Russian offensive" is not true

- the Center said in a statement.

As noted, such messages from the Russians are fakes aimed at increasing panic. 

"Russia does not have the resources to attack Kherson," the Center added.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kherson
