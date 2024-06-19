$41.340.03
Enemy attack on Odessa region: recreational infrastructure damaged due to hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100725 views

A Russian missile strike damaged recreational infrastructure in the coastal Odessa region.

Enemy attack on Odessa region: recreational infrastructure damaged due to hit

Due to a Russian missile strike on the coastal zone of the Odessa region, recreational infrastructure was damaged. About it UNN reports with reference to the Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine.

"The enemy does not stop terror and the tactics of targeted missile strikes with the use of ballistics," the report says.

It is reported that the sky of the South is saturated with reconnaissance Dragons, data collection continues.

"In the evening, the coastal zone of the Odessa region was again under attack. As a result of the removal of damage to the recreational infrastructure, there was a fire  of dry grass in an open area, which was eliminated. People were not injured, " the report says.

Addition

The South Air Command reports,  that in the evening, the Russians once again attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile (probably "Iskander-M") from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

