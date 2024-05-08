Enemy attack on Kyiv region: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences

Fires broke out in Kyiv region due to the morning attack by Russians, which are being localized by the State Emergency Service. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown in Telegram by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of May 8, 2024, the Russian armed forces attacked Kyiv region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Two people were injured. They were hospitalized in a medical facility.

In several districts of the region, private households and a vehicle were damaged. The attack caused fires, which are being localized by the State Emergency Service.

Information about the victims is being clarified, the OGP added.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Power engineers restore electricity in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region after morning attack by Russian Federation