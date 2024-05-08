ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78158 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106651 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153666 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250038 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174072 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165337 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225745 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33531 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 42976 views
March 1, 03:13 PM • 37167 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 61532 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 55511 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250038 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225745 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211819 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237574 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224396 views
06:49 PM • 78158 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 55511 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 61532 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112847 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113751 views
Power engineers restore electricity in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region after morning attack by Russian Federation

Power engineers restore electricity in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region after morning attack by Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33983 views

Power engineers restored electricity supply to 1023 families in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region after Russian shelling damaged power grids and left them without electricity.

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to 1,023 families in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region who were left without electricity as a result of another Russian attack this morning. This was reported by DTEK on Wednesday, UNN reports

Details 

In the morning, another attack reportedly damaged power grids in Kyiv region.  1023 families in the Vyshgorod district of the region were left without electricity. 

"DTEK power engineers managed to quickly restore power supply. All families have electricity again," the company said in a statement on Telegram. 

In the Kyiv region, no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded as a result of attacks by enemy drones and missiles. However, debris fell in 4 districts of the region, and two people were injured.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
vyshhorodVyshhorod
dtekDTEK
telegramTelegram
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising