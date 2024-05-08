Power engineers restore electricity in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region after morning attack by Russian Federation

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to 1,023 families in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region who were left without electricity as a result of another Russian attack this morning. This was reported by DTEK on Wednesday, UNN reports .

Details

In the morning, another attack reportedly damaged power grids in Kyiv region. 1023 families in the Vyshgorod district of the region were left without electricity.

"DTEK power engineers managed to quickly restore power supply. All families have electricity again," the company said in a statement on Telegram.

In the Kyiv region, no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded as a result of attacks by enemy drones and missiles. However, debris fell in 4 districts of the region, and two people were injured.