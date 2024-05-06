Enemy aircraft attacked energy facilities in Sumy region
russian troops attacked energy facilities in Sumy region. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene.
In Sumy region, the occupiers attacked energy facilities. All necessary services are working on the ground. Restoration work is underway. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Enemy aircraft attacked energy facilities in Sumy region. Details on specific facilities, damage and casualties are not yet available.
All necessary emergency services are working at the scene.
The Ukrainian Air Force urges residents of Sumy to stay in shelters.
