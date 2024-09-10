Employees of our companies should feel that the taxes they pay are used for community development - Brovary Mayor

Residents of the Brovary community who work at various enterprises located on its territory should be interested in ensuring that these enterprises operate transparently. Taxes paid, including on employee salaries, and transferred to the local budget are used to develop the community's infrastructure and thus improve the living conditions of these people. Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told about this in an exclusive interview with UNN.

Details

According to the mayor of Brovary, the owners and managers of businesses located in the community understand that the amount of taxes they pay affects the comfort of their employees' living in our community.

55% of the budget is made up of personal income tax. And the most important thing here is that there is no shadow business. I am very pleased that Brovary has small and medium-sized businesses. We are talking about manufacturing, services, and so on. We have had a Board of Directors of enterprises in the city for quite some time. I am pleased to work with our leaders, who are always sympathetic to any given situation. They understand that the living conditions of their employees in our community depend on the amount of taxes they pay. We say that if there are taxes, some work will be done. This is a vicious cycle that should work in any community. We are saying that the task of business is to work honestly and openly in the white, and our task is to organize that these employees who work directly at our enterprises feel directly that the taxes they pay are used for the development of our community - said Ihor Sapozhko.

