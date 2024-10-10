Elton John insulted Elon Musk during the Attitude Awards ceremony in London

Accepting The Legacy Award, the British musician made an offensive joke about Elon Musk.

British pop star Elton John spoke disparagingly of Tesla and X boss Elon Musk at the Attitude Awards ceremony in London. While accepting from Ed Sheeran (British singer-songwriter) the Legacy Award, which has been presented only once before and posthumously to Lady Diana, Elton John made a sharp comment.

In this sense, it should be clarified that the trophy accepted by the pop star has the shape of the letter “A”.

Here is what the singer said: Is this the price? What does A mean?” - Elton John asked.

Then he continued:

“Asshole comes to mind. But let's not talk about Elon Musk today. Let's have fun!” - emphasized the award winner.

Elton then publicly reminded that he “loves being gay,” thanked his husband David Furnish and his two sons, Zachary, who will turn 14 on Christmas Day, and 11-year-old Elijah.

The singer, songwriter and pianist said that he was honored to receive the award.

For me, it was a long journey, with many ups and downs and, ultimately, peace of mind. Music saved me - when I was happy and when I was unhappy - said the legendary Elton.

