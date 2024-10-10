ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Elton John insulted Elon Musk during the Attitude Awards ceremony in London

Elton John insulted Elon Musk during the Attitude Awards ceremony in London

Elton John called Elon Musk an “asshole” while receiving The Legacy Award at the Attitude Awards in London. The singer thanked his family and said that music saved him in happy and unhappy moments of his life.

Accepting The Legacy Award, the British musician made an offensive joke about Elon Musk.

Writes UNN with reference to RTBF.

Details

British pop star Elton John spoke disparagingly of Tesla and X boss Elon Musk at the Attitude Awards ceremony in London. While accepting from Ed Sheeran (British singer-songwriter) the Legacy Award, which has been presented only once before and posthumously to Lady Diana, Elton John made a sharp comment.

Brazilian judge overturns ban on X after fulfilling Musk's demands09.10.24, 03:54 • 16192 views

In this sense, it should be clarified that the trophy accepted by the pop star has the shape of the letter “A”.

Here is what the singer said: Is this the price? What does A mean?” - Elton John asked.

Image

Then he continued:

“Asshole comes to mind. But let's not talk about Elon Musk today. Let's have fun!” - emphasized the award winner.

Elton then publicly reminded that he “loves being gay,” thanked his husband David Furnish and his two sons, Zachary, who will turn 14 on Christmas Day, and 11-year-old Elijah.

Image

The singer, songwriter and pianist said that he was honored to receive the award.

For me, it was a long journey, with many ups and downs and, ultimately, peace of mind. Music saved me - when I was happy and when I was unhappy

- said the legendary Elton.
Image

Recall

UNN reported that Elton John suffered a severe infectionthat left him with “limited vision in one eye.

Elton John puts up for auction at Christie's personal belongings worth $10 million, including vintage clothing, a Bentley and valuable photographs.

Taylor Swift set a record at the MTV VMA 2024: how the show went12.09.24, 14:00 • 116119 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
londonLondon

