Elina Svitolina reached the fourth round of the Roland Garros tennis tournament

Elina Svitolina reached the 1/8 finals of Roland Garros – the first racket of Ukraine in two sets beat Ana Bogdan from Romania (7:6, 6:2). This is reported by Lawn Tennis of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Svitolina and Bohdan met for the second time in their careers – in April of this year, the Ukrainian lost to her opponent in a match for the national team in the Billie Jean King Cup. This time, Svitolina took revenge.

It is noted that in the match of the 1/8 finals of Roland Garros Svitolina will meet with the fourth racket of the world, Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

