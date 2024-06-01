ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Elina Svitolina reached the fourth round of the Roland Garros tennis tournament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27434 views

Elina Svitolina, the first racket of Ukraine, reached the fourth round of the French Open (Roland Garros) after defeating Anna Bogdan from Romania in two consecutive sets. (7:6, 6:2), in the next round, she will face the fourth racket of the world Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

Elina Svitolina reached the 1/8 finals of Roland Garros – the first racket of Ukraine in two sets beat Ana Bogdan from Romania (7:6, 6:2). This is reported by Lawn Tennis of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Svitolina and Bohdan met for the second time in their careers – in April of this year, the Ukrainian lost to her opponent in a match for the national team in the Billie Jean King Cup. This time, Svitolina took revenge.

It is noted that in the match of the 1/8 finals of Roland Garros Svitolina will meet with the fourth racket of the world, Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan
polandPoland

