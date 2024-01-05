Elina Svitolina to play against China's Wang Xiyu for the final of the WTA tournament in New Zealand

Ukraine's top-ranked Elina Svitolina has won her third victory against Czech tennis player Marie Boubkova at the WTA 250 tournament in New Zealand and will play China's Wang Xiyu for the final of the tournament, reports Big Tennis of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is noted that Svitolina played for the fourth time against Marie Bowcova and won her third victory in a row. In the first set, which lasted only 25 minutes, the Ukrainian lost only 8 games. In the second game, the Czech player managed to break first and lead 3-1, but Svitolina won the next five games and qualified for the semifinals. The match lasted 66 minutes.

Elina Svitolina will play against China's Wang Xiyu for the final. This will be the first semifinal for the Ukrainian after last year's Wimbledon and only the 45th in her career on the WTA Tour.

Ukraine's top-ranked player Elina Svitolina started with a victory at the WTA 250 tournament in New Zealand, beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the first round.