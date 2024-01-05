ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Elina Svitolina to play against China's Wang Xiyu for the final of the WTA tournament in New Zealand

Elina Svitolina to play against China's Wang Xiyu for the final of the WTA tournament in New Zealand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25227 views

Elina Svitolina defeated Maria Buzkova at the WTA 250 tournament in New Zealand and will meet Wang Xiu in the semifinals.

Ukraine's top-ranked Elina Svitolina has won her third victory against Czech tennis player Marie Boubkova at the WTA 250 tournament in New Zealand and will play China's Wang Xiyu for the final of the tournament, reports Big Tennis of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Svitolina played for the fourth time against Marie Bowcova and won her third victory in a row. In the first set, which lasted only 25 minutes, the Ukrainian lost only 8 games. In the second game, the Czech player managed to break first and lead 3-1, but Svitolina won the next five games and qualified for the semifinals. The match lasted 66 minutes.

Elina Svitolina will play against China's Wang Xiyu for the final. This will be the first semifinal for the Ukrainian after last year's Wimbledon and only the 45th in her career on the WTA Tour.

Recall

Ukraine's top-ranked player Elina Svitolina started with a victory at the WTA 250 tournament in New Zealand, beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the first round.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports

