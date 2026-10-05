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Electrolux cuts planned layoffs in Italy — what it is counting on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Electrolux has reduced the planned cuts in Italy to 1,250 employees and will rely on voluntary departures. The company is also looking for a buyer for the plant in Cerreto d'Esi.

Electrolux cuts planned layoffs in Italy — what it is counting on
Photo: REUTERS/GRETA ROSEN FONDAHN

On Monday, home appliance manufacturer Electrolux presented a revised plan to restructure its operations in Italy, involving fewer job cuts and relying on voluntary employee departures. Union representatives and Italy’s industry minister said this after talks in Rome, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to Gianluca Ficco of the UILM trade union, the group now plans to cut around 1,250 jobs in Italy (650 production workers and 600 office employees), whereas the initial plan envisaged cutting up to 1,700 positions.

Electrolux declined to comment.

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In their statements, the trade unions said that the company was prepared to carry out the staff reductions by introducing temporary layoff schemes and voluntary departure programs over three years, avoiding compulsory redundancies.

The unions also added that the company was prepared to seek a buyer for its kitchen hood manufacturing plant in the town of Cerreto d’Esi (central Italy), which was initially slated for closure, while continuing production until a possible sale.

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"A new phase is finally beginning. What we achieved today is a step in the right direction," Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said after talks with union and company representatives.

Gianluca Ficco of UILM said that the unions welcomed Electrolux’s revised approach, but were awaiting a detailed plan containing information on compensation and incentives for employees who leave under the voluntary departure program.

According to union representatives, the Ministry of Industry will hold another meeting on Thursday to discuss the details of Electrolux’s revised plan.

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Antonina Tumanova

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