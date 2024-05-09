ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Electricity shortage is significant: Ukrenergo warns of potential emergency power outages

Electricity shortage is significant: Ukrenergo warns of potential emergency power outages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25437 views

Due to significant power shortages during the day caused by damage to Ukrainian power plants, Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumption from 18:00 to midnight, and may also introduce emergency power outages for household consumers if consumption continues to rise.

Electricity shortages in Ukraine are significant throughout the day. Industrial consumption will be limited from 18:00 to 24:00. With the growth of consumption, emergency outages are possible, which will affect household consumers. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"There is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system for almost the entire day, except for daytime hours, " the company said.

As indicated, the reason is large-scale damage to Ukrainian power plants, which makes them unable to produce as much electricity as before the attack. "During the day, the electricity shortage is reduced due to the active operation of renewable energy plants. At other times, the shortage of electricity is significant. In order to avoid disconnections of household consumers, Ukrenergo's Dispatch Center applies all possible measures to overcome the deficit: imports and emergency assistance from European countries, limiting consumption by industrial consumers," Ukrenergo noted.

Tonight, from 18:00 to 24:00, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect. However, if consumption continues to grow, emergency power cuts may be applied, which will also affect household consumers

- Ukrenergo said.

Restricting consumption is a necessary measure to maintain the stability of the power system after the fifth targeted missile attack on power plants this year, the company explained.

And they urged to consume electricity sparingly, especially from 6 to 24 hours.

Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions for industry are possible again - Energy Ministry09.05.24, 10:59 • 23599 views

Import

During the day, as indicated, there are imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 16 699 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,418 MW in some hours. 

De-energization

As of morning, 411 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: new blackouts in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv regions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

