Electricity restrictions in Ukraine have been in effect since 6 a.m., NPP unit is back in operation - Ministry of Energy

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65573 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138312 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143441 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236969 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171153 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163333 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147697 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218689 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205317 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine have been in effect since 6 a.m., NPP unit is back in operation - Ministry of Energy

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine have been in effect since 6 a.m., NPP unit is back in operation - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25104 views

Ukraine imposed power supply restrictions from 6 a.m. to midnight, reconnected a nuclear unit to the grid after repairs, restored gas supply to 1,290 consumers in Vinnytsia region after an enemy attack, and prepared more nuclear units for repairs to ensure stable operation during the heating season.

Today, from 6:00 a.m. to 24:00 p.m., power supply restrictions are in effect in Ukraine for households and industry. A nuclear power unit at one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants has been reconnected to the grid after scheduled repairs, and several more are being prepared for repairs. Gas supply has been restored to 1.3 thousand customers in Vinnytsia region, which was cut off after an enemy attack. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, as indicated, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation and commercial imports. Also yesterday, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

"Yesterday, after scheduled repairs, a nuclear unit of one of the NPPs was connected to the power grid. It is currently gaining power. Several more nuclear units are being prepared for repair. This is necessary in order to prepare the units for stable and uninterrupted operation during the heating season," the Ministry of Energy said.

Today, from 6:00 to 24:00, power supply restrictions for household and industrial consumers are applied in all regions

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

To reduce their duration, consumers were urged to consume responsibly. 

Consequences of shelling

Gas companies have resumed gas supply to 1290 customers in Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia region, which was suspended due to the fall of the wreckage of a downed Shahed. There are still 17 consumers without gas supply.

Networks status

Yesterday, a high-voltage overhead power line in Kyiv region was briefly out of service. The estimated location of the damage is a section that runs through the territory of Belarus. The line is currently in operation.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is decreasing. Currently, it is 15.26 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 16,258 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

