Electricity restrictions in Ukraine have been in effect since 6 a.m., NPP unit is back in operation - Ministry of Energy

Today, from 6:00 a.m. to 24:00 p.m., power supply restrictions are in effect in Ukraine for households and industry. A nuclear power unit at one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants has been reconnected to the grid after scheduled repairs, and several more are being prepared for repairs. Gas supply has been restored to 1.3 thousand customers in Vinnytsia region, which was cut off after an enemy attack. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, as indicated, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation and commercial imports. Also yesterday, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

"Yesterday, after scheduled repairs, a nuclear unit of one of the NPPs was connected to the power grid. It is currently gaining power. Several more nuclear units are being prepared for repair. This is necessary in order to prepare the units for stable and uninterrupted operation during the heating season," the Ministry of Energy said.

Today, from 6:00 to 24:00, power supply restrictions for household and industrial consumers are applied in all regions - the Ministry of Energy reported.

To reduce their duration, consumers were urged to consume responsibly.

Consequences of shelling

Gas companies have resumed gas supply to 1290 customers in Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia region, which was suspended due to the fall of the wreckage of a downed Shahed. There are still 17 consumers without gas supply.

Networks status

Yesterday, a high-voltage overhead power line in Kyiv region was briefly out of service. The estimated location of the damage is a section that runs through the territory of Belarus. The line is currently in operation.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is decreasing. Currently, it is 15.26 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 16,258 MWh. No exports are expected.