Electricity consumption is growing rapidly, additional loads increase the risk of accidents - Shmyhal

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 53079 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107250 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136045 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134870 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174720 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171052 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280412 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148802 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102454 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102175 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104159 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69356 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41841 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 53032 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280410 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248399 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258929 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30722 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136040 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105747 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105758 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121924 views
Electricity consumption is growing rapidly, additional loads increase the risk of accidents - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37729 views

Ukraine's electricity consumption is up 6% due to cold weather, increasing the risk of accidents; the Prime Minister calls for energy saving measures.

Electricity consumption is growing rapidly in Ukraine due to low temperatures. This morning, it was 6% higher than yesterday. Additional loads increase the risk of accidents. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A huge amount of restoration work was carried out on the eve of winter. And this helps to maintain energy stability during massive enemy attacks and bad weather," noted Shmyhal.

He noted that the recent shelling did not cause significant damage to the Ukrainian energy system.

The situation is under control, there is a safety margin, and no planned outages are expected. However, due to the low temperatures, electricity consumption is growing rapidly. As of this morning, it is 6% higher than yesterday. Additional loads increase the risk of accidents

- Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that during the cold weather, energy companies urge citizens to reduce consumption by turning off powerful electrical appliances, and businesses to de-energize signs, banners, and shop windows.

"This will save up to 200-400 MW, which is equal to several heat generation units. And this is critically needed for our power system now," said Shmyhal.

AddendumAddendum

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, Andriy Gerus, stated that there is a possibility of Ukraine returning to scheduled blackouts, but it is quite low.

Amidst the frost in Ukraine , the level of electricity consumption is as high as possible, and Ukrainians are asked to save money.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

