Electricity consumption is growing rapidly, additional loads increase the risk of accidents - Shmyhal

Electricity consumption is growing rapidly in Ukraine due to low temperatures. This morning, it was 6% higher than yesterday. Additional loads increase the risk of accidents. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"A huge amount of restoration work was carried out on the eve of winter. And this helps to maintain energy stability during massive enemy attacks and bad weather," noted Shmyhal.

He noted that the recent shelling did not cause significant damage to the Ukrainian energy system.

The situation is under control, there is a safety margin, and no planned outages are expected. However, due to the low temperatures, electricity consumption is growing rapidly. As of this morning, it is 6% higher than yesterday. Additional loads increase the risk of accidents - Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that during the cold weather, energy companies urge citizens to reduce consumption by turning off powerful electrical appliances, and businesses to de-energize signs, banners, and shop windows.

"This will save up to 200-400 MW, which is equal to several heat generation units. And this is critically needed for our power system now," said Shmyhal.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, Andriy Gerus, stated that there is a possibility of Ukraine returning to scheduled blackouts, but it is quite low.

Amidst the frost in Ukraine , the level of electricity consumption is as high as possible, and Ukrainians are asked to save money.