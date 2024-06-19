Electric scooters will be removed from sidewalks: Odesa has determined the parking places for electric scooters

The Executive Committee of Odesa City Council has adopted a decision regulating scooter parking spaces. This is reported on the website of the Executive Committee of the Odesa City Council, UNN reports.

Details

The city of Odesa has decided to regulate the parking of electric scooters. The decision of the executive committee established that parking spaces for light personal electric vehicles (electric scooters, monowheels, etc.) are parking areas for parking.

In the near future, the Department of Transport, Communications and Traffic Organization, in cooperation with operators providing electric scooter rental services, will determine parking spaces at existing parking lots

A representative of the executive committee noted that the decision to park electric scooters on parking lots rather than on sidewalks, as was the case previously, was made due to changes in the legislation that defines electric scooters as vehicles. It is expected that scooters will need to be parked either on paid parking lots or in designated "pockets" for parking on the roads. It is noted that the decision applies primarily to operators providing scooter rental services.

Recall

According to the decision of the city council, Lviv will limit the speed of electric scooters on the streets to 20 km/h. And in parks and pedestrian zones - up to 15 km/h.