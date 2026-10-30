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The attack on Kyiv on October 29 claimed a life and caused destruction
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Elections in Israel: Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats but failed to secure a majority in the Knesset

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats, while the opposition won 48. Arab parties secured a record 19 seats.

Elections in Israel: Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats but failed to secure a majority in the Knesset

The Central Elections Committee of Israel has processed 99.9% of the ballots in the elections to the Knesset. According to the CEC, the bloc of incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is receiving 53 of the 120 seats, while the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot is receiving 48, meaning that no political force has won the 61 mandates needed to form a coalition, UNN reports.

Details

According to the voting results, Arab parties together are receiving 19 seats in parliament, which is a record in Israel's history.

The final official election results are to be published on November 4.

Reminder

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Arab political parties of rigging the parliamentary elections after preliminary results showed that his political bloc lacked a majority.

Elections in Israel give neither Netanyahu nor the opposition a majority - what does this mean28.10.26, 09:00 • 5964 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu