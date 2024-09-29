Elderly woman killed by enemy shelling of village in Kherson region

A local resident born in 1954 was killed in Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling of Mykilske village, RMA head Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sunday, UNN reports.

Russian military killed a resident of Mykilske. A woman born in 1954 died as a result of the shelling. Unfortunately, she received injuries incompatible with life - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Recall

In Kherson region, two elderly people were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Beryslav .