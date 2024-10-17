Educational institutions will be connected at the request of their heads - the heating season has started in Brovary
Kyiv • UNN
The heating season has started in the Brovary community. Educational institutions will be connected at the request of their heads, and condominiums and housing cooperatives - after the requests of their managers. 10 boiler houses run on alternative fuel.
The heating season is starting in the Brovary community of Kyiv region. Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko announced in his Telegram channel the order in which heat will be supplied to social infrastructure facilities and residential buildings , UNN reports.
Details
“According to Brovaryteplovodoenergia, the company is ready for the start of the heating season, and municipal housing and communal services, educational, medical, cultural and social institutions are on high alert.
Educational institutions, such as lyceums and kindergartens, are connected individually upon request of their managers. Condominiums, housing cooperatives, and departmental housing facilities serviced by Brovaryteplovodoenergia are supplied with heat after requests from their managers,” Ihor Sapozhko wrote.
The mayor of Brovary emphasized that the heating is being launched gradually. It will take some time to fully supply heat to all apartment buildings, educational and medical institutions, and utility companies.
Optional
The mayor of Brovary said how many of the city's boiler houses run on alternative fuels.
“Currently, there are ten boiler houses in the Brovary community that operate on an alternative fuel - wood chips. These boiler houses provide heat to seven lyceums, six pre-schools, a cultural institution, a swimming pool, a primary healthcare facility and the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital,” said Ihor Sapozhko in a commentary to UNN.