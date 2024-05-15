ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
eCheck: 900 thousand trucks crossed the border using online registration in a year

eCheck: 900 thousand trucks crossed the border using online registration in a year

Kyiv

 • 18819 views

During the year of the service's operation, over 900 thousand trucks crossed the state border of Ukraine using online recording, with the largest number of vehicles crossing the border with Poland - almost 487 thousand.

In the year since the eCheck service was launched, 900 thousand trucks have crossed the state border by online registration. Of these, most of the vehicles crossed the border with Poland - almost 487 thousand. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, UNN reports

 Details 

Reportedly, a year ago, the eCheckpoint service was scaled up to 15 more border crossing points. The first and pilot automobile checkpoint Yahodyn-Dorohusk was joined by the largest cargo checkpoints with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova.

During this time, 900 thousand trucks crossed the state border using online recording. Most of the vehicles crossed through Poland - almost 487 thousand 

The following are:

  •  Romania - 166 thousand;
  •  Moldova - almost 108 thousand;
  •  Hungary -93 thousand;
  •  Slovakia - 45 thousand

The top countries whose drivers use the service also include Poland, Moldova, Turkey, and Romania.

In total, more than 100 thousand users from different countries have registered in the system. The app has been downloaded over 83 thousand times.

Image

Addendum

Since August last year, registration for buses has been open in the eCheck system. At the first stage, the service for buses allows verification of international regular routes and monitoring of border traffic.

Currently, at 11 checkpoints, each bus chooses the time of crossing the border according to the schedule. In total, more than 75,000 buses have crossed the border by online appointment.

Special markings for humanitarian flights: new features added to the eTruck service for trucks

SocietyEconomy
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
turkeyTurkey
hungaryHungary
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

