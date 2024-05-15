eCheck: 900 thousand trucks crossed the border using online registration in a year

In the year since the eCheck service was launched, 900 thousand trucks have crossed the state border by online registration. Of these, most of the vehicles crossed the border with Poland - almost 487 thousand. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, a year ago, the eCheckpoint service was scaled up to 15 more border crossing points. The first and pilot automobile checkpoint Yahodyn-Dorohusk was joined by the largest cargo checkpoints with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova.

During this time, 900 thousand trucks crossed the state border using online recording. Most of the vehicles crossed through Poland - almost 487 thousand

The following are:

Romania - 166 thousand;

Moldova - almost 108 thousand;



Hungary -93 thousand;



Slovakia - 45 thousand



The top countries whose drivers use the service also include Poland, Moldova, Turkey, and Romania.

In total, more than 100 thousand users from different countries have registered in the system. The app has been downloaded over 83 thousand times.

Addendum

Since August last year, registration for buses has been open in the eCheck system. At the first stage, the service for buses allows verification of international regular routes and monitoring of border traffic.

Currently, at 11 checkpoints, each bus chooses the time of crossing the border according to the schedule. In total, more than 75,000 buses have crossed the border by online appointment.

