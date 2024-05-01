Easter, tombs, and the Day of the Myrrh-Bearing Women: Church calendar for May

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Easter, tombs, and the Day of the Myrrh-Bearing Women: Church calendar for May

Easter, tombs, and the Day of the Myrrh-Bearing Women: Church calendar for May

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20110 views

In May 2024, Ukrainians will celebrate several important Orthodox church holidays, including Easter, Radonitsa, and the Day of the Holy Myrrh-Bearing Women.

According to the New Julian church calendar, in May 2024, Ukrainians will celebrate several important church holidays. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Details 

In particular, on May 5, Ukraine will celebrate the biggest Christian holiday - the bright Resurrection of Christ, Easter.

On May 8, we will honor the memory of the evangelist and beloved disciple of Christ, the Apostle John the Theologian, whom the Church called the Apostle of Love. And the next day we will remember the event of the transfer of the relics of St. Nicholas from Myra of Lycia to Bar, from the city of Myra in Lycia (now the territory of Antalya in Turkey), which was devastated by the raids of the conquerors, to the Italian city of Bari.   

- said the OCU.

In addition, on May 11, Saints Cyril and Methodius, the outstanding educators of the ninth century, preachers and creators of the Slavic alphabet, will be honored. The next day, on May 12, St. Epiphanius, Bishop of Cyprus, will be honored.

Also this year, on May 14 (the 9th day after Easter), Radonitsa falls, which means farewells, memorial days, and coffins, a special commemoration of the dead.

And on May 19 is the Day of the Holy Myrrh-Bearing Women. The Church celebrates this day as a general holiday for all Christian women.

On May 21, we will honor the memory of the Equal-to-the-Apostles King Constantine and his mother, Queen Helen. And on the last Sunday of May, we will celebrate the 24th anniversary of the restoration of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, the main cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine

- the Orthodox Church of Ukraine summarizes. 
The OCU dispelled the myth about the ban on wearing pants to church. They say that the Orthodox Church of Ukraine does not prohibit women and girls from coming to church in pants.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus

