Easter, tombs, and the Day of the Myrrh-Bearing Women: Church calendar for May

According to the New Julian church calendar, in May 2024, Ukrainians will celebrate several important church holidays. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

In particular, on May 5, Ukraine will celebrate the biggest Christian holiday - the bright Resurrection of Christ, Easter.

On May 8, we will honor the memory of the evangelist and beloved disciple of Christ, the Apostle John the Theologian, whom the Church called the Apostle of Love. And the next day we will remember the event of the transfer of the relics of St. Nicholas from Myra of Lycia to Bar, from the city of Myra in Lycia (now the territory of Antalya in Turkey), which was devastated by the raids of the conquerors, to the Italian city of Bari. - said the OCU.

In addition, on May 11, Saints Cyril and Methodius, the outstanding educators of the ninth century, preachers and creators of the Slavic alphabet, will be honored. The next day, on May 12, St. Epiphanius, Bishop of Cyprus, will be honored.

Also this year, on May 14 (the 9th day after Easter), Radonitsa falls, which means farewells, memorial days, and coffins, a special commemoration of the dead.

And on May 19 is the Day of the Holy Myrrh-Bearing Women. The Church celebrates this day as a general holiday for all Christian women.

On May 21, we will honor the memory of the Equal-to-the-Apostles King Constantine and his mother, Queen Helen. And on the last Sunday of May, we will celebrate the 24th anniversary of the restoration of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, the main cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine - the Orthodox Church of Ukraine summarizes.

