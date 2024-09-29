“Dynamo" beat "Left Bank" and remains the leader in the UPL

"Dynamo Kyiv" defeated Kyiv's "Left Bank" 3-0 and retained its lead in the Ukrainian Premier League football championship, UNN reports.

The goals were scored by Taras Mikhavko, Volodymyr Brazhko and Valentyn Rubchynskyi, who scored twice.

"Dynamo" currently leads the standings with 19 points after 17 games.

The next match of the 8th round of the UPL will take place on September 30, with Luhansk "Zorya" and Poltava "Vorskla".

Ukraine's futsal team reaches the semifinals of the World Cup