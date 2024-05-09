During the press conference between Zelensky and Metzola, an alarm sounded: the president reacted emotionally
Kyiv • UNN
During a joint press conference between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an air raid alarm sounded in Kyiv. Commenting on this, Zelensky noted that this is a manifestation of Russia's real attitude to peace, an UNN correspondent reports.
"Europe Day," Zelensky said in response to the air raid alert that sounded in Kyiv. When asked by Zelensky how she was feeling, Metzola said: "I'm fine, as you said, Europe Day.
And this is the May 9 parade the Nazis are holding now. This is their real attitude to peace, to the fight against Nazism. This reality is like this
President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9.