During the day, the russian federation carried out 379 enemy strikes on 8 settlements of the Zaporozhye region

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65189 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138256 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143388 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236877 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171125 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218646 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112926 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205278 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63178 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108911 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45526 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104613 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41155 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205278 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218623 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 726 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10762 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104613 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108911 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158118 views
During the day, the russian federation carried out 379 enemy strikes on 8 settlements of the Zaporozhye region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25706 views

The invaders carried out 379 strikes on 8 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, including 154 drone attacks and 225 artillery and rocket attacks, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.

During the day, the invaders carried out 379 strikes on 8 settlements of the Zaporozhye region. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, 154 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, robots on, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka. In addition, 4 attacks from Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Covered Robotino and Gulyai-pole.

In addition, 221 attacks were carried out by the enemy on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Raboty, Levadny, Malinovka, Maly Shcherbakov and Nesteryanka.

Add

During the day, 6 reports of housing destruction as a result of shelling were registered. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured.

A threat of the use of attack UAVs was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions29.05.24, 23:19 • 24815 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole
polandPoland

