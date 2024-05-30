During the day, the russian federation carried out 379 enemy strikes on 8 settlements of the Zaporozhye region

During the day, the invaders carried out 379 strikes on 8 settlements of the Zaporozhye region. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, 154 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, robots on, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka. In addition, 4 attacks from Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Covered Robotino and Gulyai-pole.

In addition, 221 attacks were carried out by the enemy on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Raboty, Levadny, Malinovka, Maly Shcherbakov and Nesteryanka.

Add

During the day, 6 reports of housing destruction as a result of shelling were registered. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured.

A threat of the use of attack UAVs was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions