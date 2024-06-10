ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

During the day, the enemy shelled 8 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 523 times

During the day, the enemy shelled 8 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 523 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22360 views

The invaders carried out 523 airstrikes, used drones and artillery attacks on 8 settlements of the Zaporozhye region, which led to destruction, but there were no civilian casualties.

During the day, the invaders hit 8 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 523 times. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

In the constipated region, there are severe strokes of pain in Gulyai-Pole, Robotic and Pubic.

Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka became targets for 206 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various modifications.

Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandrievka were subjected to 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Also, 294 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

Add

Within a day in the Zaporozhye Region, 5 reports of housing destruction were registered. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

