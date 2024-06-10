During the day, the invaders hit 8 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 523 times. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

In the constipated region, there are severe strokes of pain in Gulyai-Pole, Robotic and Pubic.

Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka became targets for 206 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various modifications.

Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandrievka were subjected to 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Also, 294 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

Add

Within a day in the Zaporozhye Region, 5 reports of housing destruction were registered. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured.

The Department of Internal Security identified 25 traitors from the occupied part of Zaporozhye