Dumplings with cherries and sweet bacon: a festival of Podillia customs and rituals took place in Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
A festival of Podillya customs and rituals was held in Nemyriv with the support of the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation. Guests tasted traditional dishes, viewed exhibitions of handicrafts and enjoyed performances by creative groups.
Recently, the second multi-genre festival of customs and rituals of Podillia "Obzhynky in Nemyriv" took place in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.
Details
The event took place in Nemyriv, at the Center for Culture and Leisure. The festival guests had the opportunity to get acquainted with the stalls featuring Ukrainian traditional dishes prepared in Podillia. And to taste them. These included dishes from many villages in Vinnytsia region, including those classified as UNESCO intangible heritage. In particular, the "gozha" cooked in Nemyriv.
There were even dumplings with cherries and sweet bacon. Everything could be tasted for a donation.
In addition, the festival featured exhibitions of traditional didukhs and ceremonial breads, ancient everyday items, and products of folk craftsmen: embroidered towels, carpets, paintings, shirts, straw products, tops, and more.
The concert part of the festival was presented by 20 singing, musical, choreographic and theatrical groups of cultural institutions of the Nemyrova community, as well as creative groups from Illinois and Lipovets regions.
The event was supported by the MHP-Community Foundation. Thus, according to Mariana Narozhna, Head of the Social Development Group of the Vinnytsia Hub of the MHP-Gromadі Charitable Foundation, preserving cultural heritage in the face of a full-scale invasion takes on new meaning, as it is important to defend the self-identity of Ukrainians in various spheres of life.
Supporting cultural events allows us to revive the tangible and intangible heritage of the Ukrainian people and attract the attention of the younger generation that will be building a new country in the near future. At the same time, it is important not to forget our own traditions, culture and preserve the historical memory of our people
As a result, the event raised more than UAH 12.5 thousand for the needs of the Armed Forces.
Addendum
"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war