Dumping manure in front of the government building: Czech farmers protest in Prague

Czech farmers have gathered in Prague to protest , UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to media reports, Czech farmers poured manure in front of the government building and demanded better conditions. Several hundred people gathered for the rally, some of whom came to Prague on tractors.

Farmers in Warsaw held large-scale protests, setting tires on fire

"One of the demands is to support the interests of farmers in connection with the trade agreement with Ukraine. In the morning, there was a small clash between the protesters and the police," the statement said.

Last time, Czech farmers protested on February 19.