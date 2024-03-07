Dumping manure in front of the government building: Czech farmers protest in Prague

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11267 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 31172 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30579 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 184285 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170001 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248352 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154145 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371426 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 31172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 184285 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151555 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170596 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161639 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3644 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16709 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17591 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22495 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30554 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Dumping manure in front of the government building: Czech farmers protest in Prague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55480 views

Hundreds of Czech farmers are protesting in Prague, demanding better conditions and support for their interests in the trade agreement with Ukraine. In the morning, there was a small clash between the protesters and the police.

Dumping manure in front of the government building: Czech farmers protest in Prague

Czech farmers have gathered in Prague to protest , UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to media reports, Czech farmers poured manure in front of the government building and demanded better conditions. Several hundred people gathered for the rally, some of whom came to Prague on tractors.

Farmers in Warsaw held large-scale protests, setting tires on fire06.03.24, 14:15 • 24744 views

"One of the demands is to support the interests of farmers in connection with the trade agreement with Ukraine. In the morning, there was a small clash between the protesters and the police," the statement said.

Last time, Czech farmers protested on February 19.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldAgronomy news
Prague
Warsaw
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11